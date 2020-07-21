University Of Maine At Machias Suspends Athletic Program Indefinitely

The University of Maine at Machias is suspending its athletic program indefinitely as it faces budget challenges partially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint letter, administrators say that the decision was made as part of a needed effort to reduce costs at the university, due to increasing expenses and reduced revenue for the upcoming school year.

“This decision was made after an in-depth review of the athletics program, during which we explored a number of options for reducing costs without suspending operations,” UMM Head of Campus Dan Qualls said in a statement. “It became clear that, under the constraints of our current budget, and especially in light of the additional costs and safety concerns associated with the pandemic, we would not be able to provide the necessary facilities, equipment and resources for a safe and competitive environment for our student-athletes."

The school says the action will affect more than 70 student-athletes, as well as two full-time employees and four coaches. Administrators acknowledged that the decision would be disappointing for many students, but noted that the school is looking at other athletics models, including the development of intramural and club sports and expanding other options, like e-sports.

Last month, UMaine System officials approved a budget with an approximately $6 million shortfall. The system has estimated that the pandemic could cost its campuses more than $20 million.

Since the pandemic began, dozens of other colleges across the country, including several Division I programs, have also made cuts to their athletics programs.