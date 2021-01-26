Vaccine Demand Far Outpaces Supply For Mainers 70 And Older

MaineHealth has opened a clinic in Westbrook this week to vaccinate people 70 and older against COVID-19. More than 1,800 people are expected to receive a dose this week.

MaineHealth’s Chief Health Improvement Officer, Dr. Dora Mills, says demand for the vaccine continues to far exceed the supply.

“For every one who comes in, there are hundreds and hundreds more waiting at home to get that call for the vaccine,” she says.

MaineHealth is scheduling appointments online and by phone at 1-877-780-7545. Northern Light Health is also booking online, and has a telephone hotline at (207) 204-8551 to schedule appointments, which become available every Monday afternoon.