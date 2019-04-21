Weather Service Cautions Mainers About Flooded Roads

By 1 minute ago
  • NWS Caribou

Rain and snow-melt are creating flood spots around the state Sunday morning, especially throughout Northern Maine.

Pat Maloit with the National Weather Service in Caribou says some roads are impassable, though signs may or may not be up, but if there is water on the road, do not try to drive through it.

“That's the most important message regardless of whether it's a river flood, flash flood, aerial flood...doesn't matter,” Maloit says.

Some affected river systems are the Swift River, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Big Black River, Fish River, St. John, Penobscot, and Mattawamkeag Rivers.

Tags: 
coastal flooding
Flooding
Maine Public

Related Content

Rain And Melting Snow May Bring Siginificant Flooding To Northern Maine This Weekend

By Apr 18, 2019

Parts of northern Maine could see some significant flooding this weekend into early next week as heavy rain and melting snow force rivers over their banks.