Weather Service Cautions Mainers About Flooded Roads

Rain and snow-melt are creating flood spots around the state Sunday morning, especially throughout Northern Maine.

Some impressive 3-day rain totals, especially in the north. Some spots have topped 2". #MEwx pic.twitter.com/S03GLpYKpT — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) April 21, 2019

Pat Maloit with the National Weather Service in Caribou says some roads are impassable, though signs may or may not be up, but if there is water on the road, do not try to drive through it.

“That's the most important message regardless of whether it's a river flood, flash flood, aerial flood...doesn't matter,” Maloit says.

Some affected river systems are the Swift River, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Big Black River, Fish River, St. John, Penobscot, and Mattawamkeag Rivers.