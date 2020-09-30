Wind-Driven Rain Knocks Out Power To More Than 100,000 In Maine

A storm packing rain and high wind gusts has knocked out power to tens of thousands of Maine homes and businesses.

As of just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Central Maine Power was reporting more than 104,000 outages. Farther north in Versant Power's territory, more than 15,000 are without power.

The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a high wind warning for coastal Hancock and Washington counties until 5 p.m., and is advising residents to be on the alert for falling trees and limbs and power outages.

Meteorologist Mike Ekster with the National Weather Service's Gray office says the storm is being triggered by a cold front approaching from western portions of New England, and will bring some much-needed rain to the region.

Several inches could fall in the western mountains, and about half an inch along the Midcoast. But Eckster says, given the drought conditions, any rain will be beneficial. And more may be coming on Friday.

Wind advisories are in effect Wednesday until noon for the rest of the state, where gusts of between 35 and 50 miles an hour are expected.

A gale warning has also been issued until noon for parts of the Gulf of Maine, where forecasters say waves could reach heights of as much as 13 feet during the storm.

