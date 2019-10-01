Youth & Outdoor Recreation: Getting Young People Involved with Hunting, Fishing & Outdoor Pursuits

Fewer young people today take part in Maine’s traditional outdoor sports than previous generations. The number of youth hunting licenses, for example, fell 40% from 2002 to 2017. Why is this? We’ll discuss youth hunting, archery, camping and hiking, all of which have a long history and tradition in Maine, as well as what programs are available statewide. Outdoor writer George Smith will call in to share his memories of being a kid experiencing the outdoors and why he feels it matters.

GUESTS

Matt Dunlap, Maine Secretary of State; founder and vice-president of Maine's Youth Fish and Game Association, columnist for the Northwoods Sporting Journal; former Executive Director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

Katie Yates, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife’s Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Coordinator

call-in guests:

George Smith, lifelong hunter and angler, former executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, longtime columnist for the Kennebec Journal, and outdoor blogger for the Bangor Daily News

Ronald Fournier, Director, UMaine 4-H Camp and Learning Centers

John Holyoke, Bangor Daily News outdoors reporter