Resilience: A Story of Economic Perseverance in Maine
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., March 28 at 9:00 pm
Sat., March 30 at 2:00 pm
Thur., March 28 at 9:00 pm
Sat., March 30 at 2:00 pm
Told through the voices of local residents and community leaders, Resilience is a story of economic perseverance. While there are always obstacles, working together, Maine people have always exhibited tremendous strength and determination when weathering a storm- staying true to the vision and values that have defined Maine’s communities for hundreds of years.
This film was produced by Jim Hauptman (for Maine Department of Economic and Community Development), Timber + Frame / Blaze Partners/