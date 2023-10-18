© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Northern Maine solar system display may add a 3-D sun

Maine Public
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
Workers set up a model of Jupiter in Presque Isle.
University of Maine at Presque Isle
Workers set up a model of Jupiter in Presque Isle.

Finding the sun in the sky isn't too hard. But finding it among an outdoor display of planets along Route One in northern Maine has been more of a challenge. That's because, unlike the other 3-D outdoor spheres, the much-larger sun has, until now, been a painting on a wall of a classroom building at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

That may soon change. Retired Professor Kevin McCartney says there are plans to construct a 3-D model of part of the sun and place it outside at the proper distance from the other planets.

McCartney says "[Some tourists] get on campus, and it's a small campus, but they get disoriented and I've had so many people tell me, 'Oh, we just saw some people and had to show them the sun.'"

Building a sun to the scale of the other planets would require a sphere 46 feet across. So, instead, plans are to depict, at scale, one quarter of the sun's northern hemisphere. Even that will cost $55,000 to construct and mount.

McCartney says he's raised about $8,000 so far and would like to have the rest in hand by mid-November. That would allow foundation work to begin in time so that the project is complete by next April 8th. That's the date a total solar eclipse will be visible from northwestern Maine.

Tags
Science and Technology Presque Isle