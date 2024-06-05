© 2024 Maine Public
bluShift working toward sending small payloads into suborbital flight

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
bluShift Aerospace's Stardust 1.0 rocket.
bluShift Aerospace
Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace says it's aiming to reach suborbital flight sometime next year.

The company recently received almost $2.5 million in grants and seed funding that will go toward finalizing development of a full-sized rocket engine.

Founder Sascha Deri says bluShift wants to cater to nanosatellites, which are smaller than microwave ovens.

"Right now, the only way for them to get to space was to ride in basically large containerships to space — think about like SpaceX, very large rockets. So these really tiny satellites … don't get any sort of priority to go when and where they want to go into space," he says. "So we saw a real opportunity to be that small rocket company that is providing the ability, this ability for the satellites be placed exactly where they want to be put into orbit."

Deri says the hybrid rocket engine will cost half that of a traditional engine.

"The funding will also be used to … begin the development of our engine, so they can be used as boosters for the next class of rockets out," he says. "So that's basic size, that sort of middle-size rockets. It's a real opportunity to not only provide launch services, but even to sell our clean, sort of eco-friendly rocket engines and fuel to other rocket companies."

Deri says the company is only a few weeks away from performing a full duration burn test with the engine.

Deri says bluShift already has five customers signed up to send payloads into space. He says the company is also aiming to raise at minimum another $3 million-$4 million by the end of this year.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
