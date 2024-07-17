© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Online tool aims to predict future invasive pests

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
An emerald ash borer.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
An emerald ash borer.

A new online tool that aims to predict future invasive insects has been developed with the help of an assistant professor of forest entomology at the University of Maine.

Angela Mech helped lead a group across the U.S. who spent the past seven years creating the i-Tree Pest Predictor. She said it uses data about tree and insect traits and how they interact to help identify future problematic invasive insects.

"So we can predict the next emerald ash borer or browntail moth before it gets here and that way be a little better prepared for it," she said.

Mech said the tool, which can be found online, is available for anyone to use.
Tags
Science and Technology University of Maine
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight