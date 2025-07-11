Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

No quick fix in sight for Gray weather tower

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT

Near the regional National Weather Service office in Gray there's a Doppler radar tower standing partially hidden among the trees. The tower was built 50 feet lower than standard weather radar towers and now, due to tree growth, it can't properly detect weather intensity at lower levels — the 'tier 1' level.

Meteorologist Donny Dumont said the regional office in Gray has been waiting for years for the issue to be fixed, and in that time, has found workarounds.

"We're not going to miss a flash flood warning due to this fact, we do want to get it fixed, because we it would give us better data, more accurate data, but overall, we can do our job. We have been doing our job"

In the wake of deadly flash flooding in Texas this week that took over 120 lives, there is renewed attention focused on Maine's emergency warning systems and flash flood preparedness.

Dumont said partial blockages are a common issue with weather radar — he cites Vermont's Green Mountains as a nearby example of this type of bloackage — and said that's why there's a network of radar towers available for meteorologists to piece together a bigger picture.

Raising the structure is estimated to cost $7 million — and it's unlikely that the tower height will be increased before 2027.

Science and Technology
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking