Maine Solar System Model adds dwarf planets Haumea and Makemake

For the first time since 2008, two new planets are being added to one of northern Maine's most famous — and scientifically accurate — roadside attractions.

Dwarf planets Haumea and Makemake are the latest additions to the Maine Solar System Model, billed as the largest solar system model in the western hemisphere.

In mid-August, a pea-sized model of Haumea will be installed in the Aroostook County town of Lille, and one of Makemake in Madawaska.

UMaine Presque Isle Professor Emeritus Kevin McCartney, who developed and coordinates the 3-D, 1:93,000,000 scale model, says the additions will extend it about 160 miles along Route 1, from Topsfield in the south, to the sun in Presque Isle, and now to the very top of the County.

And, he says, there could be other bodies added in the future.

"There are tons more objects out there, no doubt," said McCartney.

The two dwarf planets, which were discovered around 20 years ago are located in the Kuiper Belt — a ring of icy bodies just past Neptune's orbit.