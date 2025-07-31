Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

Maine Solar System Model adds dwarf planets Haumea and Makemake

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT
FILE - A model of the planet Saturn stands near Route 1 in Westfield, Maine, Friday, May 9, 2003.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - A model of the planet Saturn stands near Route 1 in Westfield, Maine, Friday, May 9, 2003.

For the first time since 2008, two new planets are being added to one of northern Maine's most famous — and scientifically accurate — roadside attractions.

Dwarf planets Haumea and Makemake are the latest additions to the Maine Solar System Model, billed as the largest solar system model in the western hemisphere.

In mid-August, a pea-sized model of Haumea will be installed in the Aroostook County town of Lille, and one of Makemake in Madawaska.

UMaine Presque Isle Professor Emeritus Kevin McCartney, who developed and coordinates the 3-D, 1:93,000,000 scale model, says the additions will extend it about 160 miles along Route 1, from Topsfield in the south, to the sun in Presque Isle, and now to the very top of the County.

And, he says, there could be other bodies added in the future.

"There are tons more objects out there, no doubt," said McCartney.

The two dwarf planets, which were discovered around 20 years ago are located in the Kuiper Belt — a ring of icy bodies just past Neptune's orbit.
Tags
Science and Technology planet
Nora Saks
See stories by Nora Saks