Seeds of Change

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., April 25 at 9:00 pm
Sat., April 27 at 2:00 pm
This film chronicles the intersecting stories of lifelong farmer, Mark McBrine, and several incarcerated men as they grow their own food on a five-acre prison garden unlike any other.

In a place where life is routinely defined by shame and despair, good food can be a gateway to meaning, wellness and dignity. This is a story about the power of using organic agriculture as a means to reform our food systems and change the course of people’s lives.

Produced by Maximillian Armstrong of One Wing Pictures.