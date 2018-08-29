IDEAS From The CBC - Labor Day

Monday, September 3 at 2:00 pm

Alcohol: Tonic or Toxin?

As Canada and other locations move towards legalization of marijuana, Ideas looks at that other drug that many of us already have in our homes and use on a daily basis: alcohol. How did we start using it? How does it affect our health and society? And given the latest scientific research, should we still drink it?

Guests:

Roderick Phillips, a history professor at Carleton University in Ottawa. He teaches a course on the cultural history of alcohol, and is also a specialist in the history of wine.

Janet Chrzan, a medical anthropologist specializing in nutritional anthropology, and an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr Richard Smith, a medical doctor, and former editor of the British Medical Journal, and a member of the Royal College of Physicians working party on alcohol.

Erin Hobin, a scientist at Ontario Public Health, as well as a (status only) assistant professor at the University of Toronto in the Department of Nutritional Sciences as well as the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

Tim Stockwell, a psychology professor at the University of Victoria, BC, and the director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the university.

Dr Alain Dagher, a neurologist and neuroscientist at the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital, a McGill University research and teaching institute. His research involves studying how we learn about rewards and punishments, and become motivated to engage in reward-seeking behaviour.

To listen to the audio of “Alcohol: Tonic or Toxin?” on Ideas From The CBC online, please click HERE.