PRX: Scott Simon hosts Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

Scott Simon hosts Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

A Memorial Day Special hosted by NPR's Scott Simon. From the trenches of The Great War, Alan Seeger's poems, letters, and diaries spring to life in the voices of Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine. Recorded just before lockdown in the Cathedral, Patrick Zimmerli's new oratorio "Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny" fuses Seeger's formal writing with monkish chants and 20th Century music for a moving tribute to all those who saw combat, and those who awaited them at home.

