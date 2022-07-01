Smithsonian Sidedoor: Broad Stripes, Bright Stars, and White Lies: America's First Flag

Betsy Ross sewed the first American flag. At least, that's what we were taught in school. But when historians go searching, there’s no proof to be found. So how did this story get started? In this special episode of the Smithsonian's Sidedoor podcast, we unravel the Revolutionary history behind this vexillological tall tale. In the process, we learn that the real Betsy Ross was anything but the mild mannered seamstress we think we know. And we discover the work of the women behind another of America's most famous flags: the Star Spangled Banner.