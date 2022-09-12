Speaking in Maine: Heather Conley: "The Ukraine War: The Holiday From History is Over"

Today’s edition of Speaking In Maine brings us to Waterville for a talk co-hosted by the Mid-Maine Global Forum and the Goldfarb Center for Public Affairs at Colby College. Heather Conley, President of the German Marshall Fund of the U.S., speaks about the war in Ukraine, Russian politics, and the impact on and influence of Europe on both. Conley is most known for developing the acclaimed Kremlin Playbook series, a dedicated research project that examined the doctrine and methodology of Russia malign behavior across Europe.