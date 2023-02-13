© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Intelligence Squared U.S.: Is Parenting Overrated?

Published February 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

What shapes us more: our DNA or the way we’re raised? This debate, commonly recognized as “nature versus nurture,” has drawn disagreement for thousands of years. So which one matters more? Emerging genetic research indicates that the scale may be tipping toward biology. Others strongly disagree, saying that parenting is very important, and the individuals who rear us influence our development, growth, and, ultimately, our lives. With this context we ask: Is parenting overrated?

