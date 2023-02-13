Intelligence Squared U.S.: Is Parenting Overrated?

What shapes us more: our DNA or the way we’re raised? This debate, commonly recognized as “nature versus nurture,” has drawn disagreement for thousands of years. So which one matters more? Emerging genetic research indicates that the scale may be tipping toward biology. Others strongly disagree, saying that parenting is very important, and the individuals who rear us influence our development, growth, and, ultimately, our lives. With this context we ask: Is parenting overrated?