On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Why China Can’t Forget the Century of Humiliation
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
The aftermath of the Chinese surveillance balloon saga reveals a growing diplomatic divide between the US and China. Where does this mistrust come from? And why would Beijing take the risk of high-stakes state espionage? In “Wealth and Power,” authors Orville Schell and John Delury argue that foreign humiliation over the past century and a half is the story that holds China together. They join Ray Suarez to discuss China’s quest for global dominance.