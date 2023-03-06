© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Why China Can’t Forget the Century of Humiliation

Published March 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The aftermath of the Chinese surveillance balloon saga reveals a growing diplomatic divide between the US and China. Where does this mistrust come from? And why would Beijing take the risk of high-stakes state espionage? In “Wealth and Power,” authors Orville Schell and John Delury argue that foreign humiliation over the past century and a half is the story that holds China together. They join Ray Suarez to discuss China’s quest for global dominance.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs