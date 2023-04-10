© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Why Russia Is Stealing Ukraine’s Future

Published April 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russian forces. On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant to arrest President Vladimir Putin for crimes against humanity. In the weeks before the ICC's action, officials within the State Department were pressuring the US to support the court’s efforts to hold the Kremlin accountable, but the Pentagon blocked the Biden administration’s coordination with the ICC.

