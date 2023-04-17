Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Jon Wolfsthal
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Jon Wolfsthal is a Senior Advisor for Policy & Advocacy at Global Zero and a fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also a member of the Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and the US Department of State International Security Advisor Board. His talk, “Is a New Era of Nuclear Danger Upon Us?” was recorded for broadcast on March 27, 2023.
Listen HERE