2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Jon Wolfsthal

Published April 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Jon Wolfsthal is a Senior Advisor for Policy & Advocacy at Global Zero and a fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also a member of the Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and the US Department of State International Security Advisor Board. His talk, “Is a New Era of Nuclear Danger Upon Us?” was recorded for broadcast on March 27, 2023.

