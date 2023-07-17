© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: When We Kill History

Published July 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT

Monday, July 17, 2023

History has long been used to prop up epic origin stories. But the study of history has gradually transformed over the years to include counternarratives and critiques of empire and revolution. Heroes often end up looking less than heroic. The pendulum is now swinging back with the growing politicization of history and efforts throughout western nations to revert to "virtuous origin" stories. What happens, then, when we sanitize history and remove criticism and doubt from the myth? If we kill history, how can we look to the future?

