Commonwealth Club of California: Dr. Aomawa Shields: "Life on Other Planets"

As a child, Aomawa Shields was always looking at the sky and dreaming of becoming an astronaut. Now an astronomer and astrobiologist at the top of her field, Dr. Shields studies the universe outside our Solar System, researching and uncovering the planets circling distant stars with just the right conditions that could support life. In order to ultimately achieve her life-long dream Dr. Shields had to overcome discouragement from others, self-doubt, and uncertainty that she belonged. Hear more as Dr. Shields reflects on her life as an astronomer, classically trained actor, and Black woman in STEM.

