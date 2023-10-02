Ideas from the CBC: The North Star: Canada and the Civil War Plots Against Lincoln

Montreal was a hotbed of spies and conspirators during the US Civil War. Found on the body of Lincoln's assassin was a money order from the Montreal branch of the Ontario Bank. John Wilkes Booth and his compatriots converged at Montreal's St. Lawrence Hall when they were plotting to kidnap Lincoln. A group of Confederate sympathizers were treated like kings in a Montreal prison. Even Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States, headed straight for Montreal after his release from prison. In this episode, Nahlah Ayed and investigative journalist Julian Sher, author of The North Star: Canada and the Civil War Plots Against Lincoln, tour Montreal's past and present, tracing the city's hidden Confederate past.