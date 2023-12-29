On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: From Turtle Island to Aotearoa: Indigenous Voices of the ‘Just Transition'

When world leaders gathered at APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco to discuss poverty reduction and climate change policies, a key group was left out: Indigenous communities. These stakeholders attended a second forum in the lead-up to APEC to explore how the world can become carbon neutral without creating global inequalities. Ray Suarez speaks with Indigenous leaders Chéri A. Smith, founder of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy; Maui Solomon, Chairman of Moriori Imi Settlement Trust, and Raylene Whitford, Director of the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, about what their vision of a “just” transition away from fossil fuels should look like.