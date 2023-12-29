© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: From Turtle Island to Aotearoa: Indigenous Voices of the ‘Just Transition'

Published December 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

When world leaders gathered at APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco to discuss poverty reduction and climate change policies, a key group was left out: Indigenous communities. These stakeholders attended a second forum in the lead-up to APEC to explore how the world can become carbon neutral without creating global inequalities. Ray Suarez speaks with Indigenous leaders Chéri A. Smith, founder of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy; Maui Solomon, Chairman of Moriori Imi Settlement Trust, and Raylene Whitford, Director of the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, about what their vision of a “just” transition away from fossil fuels should look like.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs