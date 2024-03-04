Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Heather Cox Richardson

© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Heather Cox Richardson is Professor of History at Boston College. She has written about the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Gilded Age, and the American West in award-winning books whose subjects stretch from the European settlement of the North American continent to the history of the Republican Party through the Trump administration. Her talk, “Democracy Awakening,” was recorded for broadcast on February 10, 2024.

