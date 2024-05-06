Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Ambassador Anne Hall

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we’ll hear from Anne Hall, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania from September 2016 until July 2019. Prior to that position she served as the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and she was a career member of the senior Foreign Service with broad experience in Europe. Her talk, “The Baltics: Lessons in Courage,” was recorded for broadcast on April 8, 2024.

