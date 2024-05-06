© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Ambassador Anne Hall

Published May 6, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT

Monday, May 6, 2024

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we’ll hear from Anne Hall, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Lithuania from September 2016 until July 2019. Prior to that position she served as the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and she was a career member of the senior Foreign Service with broad experience in Europe. Her talk, “The Baltics: Lessons in Courage,” was recorded for broadcast on April 8, 2024.

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs