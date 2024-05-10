Open to Debate: Ban the Box: Should We Banish the Criminal History Check Box from Job Applications?

Former criminal offenders in the United States face challenges reentering the job market after incarceration and so-called “Ban the Box” policies aim to fix this. This criminal justice initiative calls for removing questions about criminal history from job applications. Those against "the box" argue former offenders shouldn’t continue to be punished. Those in favor of early screening argue employers have a responsibility to ensure their business’s safety and make informed hiring decisions. Now we debate: Ban the Box: Should We Banish the Criminal History Check Box from Job Applications?