2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Building a Better Battery Supply Chain with JB Straubel and Amiee

Published May 20, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Batteries are a critical part of the transition away from fossil fuels. From electric vehicles to grid scale storage for wind and solar, demand for batteries is expected to grow 500% by 2030. In order to meet that demand, we’re going to need a lot more batteries. And while companies like JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials are building capacity for recycling, for now that means a lot more mining. How do we build a battery supply chain that meets demand and reduces harm?

