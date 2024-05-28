© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: The Pursuit of Happiness: Virtue or Pleasure?

Published May 28, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT

Monday, May 27, 2024

Happiness is a complex emotion and mental state that can be achieved through virtue or pleasure. But should it be for the good of the individual or society? Those in favor of virtue point to the Stoics and the Founding Fathers, saying you should strive for a life of moral virtue and rationality. Those in favor of pleasure say everyone should be able to experience it and define their sources of happiness. Now we debate: The Pursuit of Happiness: Virtue or Pleasure?

