Humankind: The Rights of Civilians and the International Criminal Court

Published June 10, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT

Thursday, June 13, 2024

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has announced he's seeking arrest warrants for leaders of both Hamas and Israel. Can justice for the victims be found in court? This Humankind documentary traces the history of the ICC as well as earlier war crimes tribunals. Includes powerful audio recorded in court, plus recollections from the late Walter Cronkite, who covered the Nuremberg trials after WW2, which ushered in the promise of legal accountability.

Click HERE for more information

