Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Dr. Elizabeth Cameron

Published August 19, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT

Monday, August 19, 2024

Dr. Elizabeth (Beth) Cameron is a Professor of the Practice and Senior Advisor to the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. She also serves as a senior advisor for global health security at the U.S. Agency for International Development and is a Practitioner Senior Fellow of the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. Her talk, “National Security in an Age of Pandemic Threats,” was recorded for broadcast on July 29, 2024.

