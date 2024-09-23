Speaking in Maine: COA Summer Institute: Joe Scarborough and William C. Eacho

Speaking In Maine returns to the 2024 COA Summer Institute at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Today we’ll hear from Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and former US Representative, in conversation with former US Ambassador and board chair of The International Foundation for Electoral Systems William C. Eacho. They will discuss “Challenges to Democracy: Media, Misinformation, and the Rise of Authoritarianism.” This conversation was recorded for broadcast on July 31, 2024.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine