Commonwealth Club of California: Women in the Workplace The Path Ahead
Monday, October 21, 2024
In this episode, we reflect on women’s gains and setbacks across industries and look forward to new opportunities. Against a backdrop of pivotal social moments over the past decade, how is the pursuit for equitable workplace policies, the talent pipeline, equal representation and pay parity advancing? This conversation will explore the latest developments in the diverse experiences of women in workplaces across the United States.