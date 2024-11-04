© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Jeremy Konyndyk

Published November 4, 2024 at 10:51 AM EST

Monday, November 4, 2024

Jeremy Konyndyk is president of Refugees International. A committed humanitarian advocate and seasoned emergency operator, he has served in senior appointments in two U.S. administrations and in a range of U.S. and overseas NGO leadership positions. His talk, “Refuge At Risk: Can Humanitarian Law Survive 21st Century Geopolitics?” was recorded for broadcast on October 15, 2024.

