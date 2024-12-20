© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Stratford Panel: Cities

Published December 20, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Given the span of human history, the city is a relatively recent invention, about 6,000 years old. By 2050, about 70 per cent of the world's populations will be living in cities. Yet climate crisis and rising sea levels, along with wildfires, mass migrations and geopolitical volatility bracket the viability of the city as we know it. So what does the city of the future look like? Host Nahlah Ayed speaks with three experts on the future of the city at a Provocation Ideas event in Stratford, Ontario: Placemaker, Jay Pitter; neuroscientist, Robin Mazumder; and futurist, Greg Lindsay.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs