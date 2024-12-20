Ideas from the CBC: Stratford Panel: Cities

Given the span of human history, the city is a relatively recent invention, about 6,000 years old. By 2050, about 70 per cent of the world's populations will be living in cities. Yet climate crisis and rising sea levels, along with wildfires, mass migrations and geopolitical volatility bracket the viability of the city as we know it. So what does the city of the future look like? Host Nahlah Ayed speaks with three experts on the future of the city at a Provocation Ideas event in Stratford, Ontario: Placemaker, Jay Pitter; neuroscientist, Robin Mazumder; and futurist, Greg Lindsay.