Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC World Service Special: Ukraine: The Architect's Plan

Published February 24, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Who will design and re-build Ukraine? Will it be international donors and influential foreign architects who ultimately make the decisions or will Ukraine’s own architects be the ones to create a vision for their country in its post-war future? This program looks at the relationship between those offering help from outside and those who live and work in the destroyed country and particularly Ukraine’s architects and citizens.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs