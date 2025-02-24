Ideas from the CBC: North on North

Inhabit Media is the only independent publishing company in the Canadian Arctic. Since 2006, it's been working to ensure Arctic voices are heard across Canada. They're at the forefront of a new era of Inuit literature, film and TV. From Iqaluit, IDEAS producer Pauline Holdsworth speaks with Lousie Flaherty, Ashley Qilavaq-Savard and Jamesie Fournier about telling the stories of their home, finding creativity and inspiration from the land, and the relationship between writing and education.