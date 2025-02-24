Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Henry Haggard

Henry Haggard is the founding partner of Seekonk LLC. Following a twenty-five year career at the U.S. State Department during which he attained the rank of Counselor in the Senior Foreign Service, Henry is a Senior Advisor at WestExec, a Non-Resident Fellow at the Baker Institute, Rice University, Senior Associate of the KF-VUB Korea Chair at the Centre for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy (CSDS) and U.S. Senior Advisor at AMCHAM Korea. From 2021-2023, he served as Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs at the United States Embassy in South Korea. His talk, “US-Korea Relationship in Transition,” was recorded for broadcast on February 10, 2025.

