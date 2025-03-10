Commonwealth Club of California: Chris Hayes: The Siren’s Call

We all feel it—the distraction, the loss of focus, the addictive focus on the wrong things for too long. Now, as MSNBC host and bestselling author Chris Hayes writes in The Siren’s Call, “With the help of a few tech firms, we basically tore it down in about a decade.” Hayes says “attention capitalism” has assaulted our minds and our hearts, and has reordered our politics and the very fabric of our society. He argues that we are in the midst of an epoch-defining transition whose only parallel is what happened to labor in the 19th century: attention has become a commodified resource extracted from us, and from which we are increasingly alienated.

