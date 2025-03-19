Speaking in Maine: 2025 Camden Conference: John Shattuck and Jennifer McCoy

Hear from former ambassador John Shattuck on the rise of Viktor Orban followed by political scientist Jennifer McCoy's analysis of Venezuela's backslide into authoritarianism. Full videos of the talks can be found here.

John Shattuck is an international legal scholar, diplomat and human rights leader. In 2009, he became president of Central European University (CEU), an international graduate institution in Budapest, Hungary, where he defended academic freedom against the increasingly authoritarian regime of Viktor Orban. He has published over a dozen books including Holding Together: The Hijacking of Rights in America and How to Reclaim Them for Everyone (The New Press 2022).

Jennifer McCoy is a specialist on democratic erosion and polarization, mediation and conflict prevention, election processes and election observation, and Latin American politics. Dr. McCoy has authored or edited six books and dozens of articles, including International Mediation in Venezuela, co-authored with Francisco Diez (2011). Her latest volume is Polarizing Polities: A Global Threat to Democracy, co-edited with Murat Somer (2019). Her next book, Depolarizing Politics and Remaking Democracy (with Murat Somer), is expected in 2025.