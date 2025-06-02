Commonwealth Club of California: John Sullivan: "From the Front Lines of Russia’s War Against the West"
Thursday, June 5, 2025
John Sullivan served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from February 2020 to September 2022, and in his book Midnight in Moscow, he related the behind-the-scenes activity in Moscow and the West in the lead-up to the war. It is a war that many have come to see—and that Putin has declared it to be—a struggle against the West itself, not just Ukraine.
