Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman

Published June 16, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Jeffrey D. Feltman is the John C. Whitehead Visiting Fellow in International Diplomacy in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institute. Prior to this position, Feltman served as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs. As head of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs Feltman oversees the UN’s diplomatic efforts to prevent and mitigate conflict around the globe. His talk, “The UN, Multilateralism, and US Disengagement,” was recorded for broadcast on June 2, 2025.

For more information at Speaking in Maine click HERE

