Open to Debate: Think Twice: Original Sin with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson

Published June 23, 2025 at 9:56 AM EDT

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The first 2024 presidential debate was a turning point in President Biden’s candidacy. In this episode, moderator-in-chief John Donvan and chief content officer Lia Matthow sit down with CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson to discuss the book that has Washington buzzing: “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.” They discuss what transpired before, during, and after that debate and what it might mean for the future of journalism, the Democratic party, and politics overall.

