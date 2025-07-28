Climate One: Biomimicry & Green Burial: Living and Dying with Nature in Mind

Nature can feel distant from our everyday lives. But we are part of it, and as more and more people consider their impact on the Earth, sustainable practices are extending even to death, where green and natural burials are gaining popularity. Within the field of biomimicry, a design practice informed by what already exists in nature, innovators are exploring ways to sustain the ecosystems we’re surrounded by, rather than depleting them. Scientists have looked to butterfly wings to improve the efficiency of solar panels, and wetland plants to purify water in buildings. How can we build in a way that both addresses climate concerns and has a softer impact on the environment in which it exists?