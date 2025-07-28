Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Sherri Goodman

A pioneer in sustainability and national security, Sherri Goodman is among the most respected international voices on emerging global risks, including energy and climate security, environment and public health. The Pentagon’s first-ever Deputy Undersecretary of Defense (Environmental Security), Sherri led efforts to transform the Department of Defense into a leader in sustainability, climate resilience and advanced energy. Today she serves as Secretary General of the International Military Council on Climate & Security. Her talk, “Arctic Security in a Changing Environment,” was recorded for broadcast on July 15, 2025.

