2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Sherri Goodman

Published July 28, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT

Wednesday, July 30 ,2025

A pioneer in sustainability and national security, Sherri Goodman is among the most respected international voices on emerging global risks, including energy and climate security, environment and public health. The Pentagon’s first-ever Deputy Undersecretary of Defense (Environmental Security), Sherri led efforts to transform the Department of Defense into a leader in sustainability, climate resilience and advanced energy. Today she serves as Secretary General of the International Military Council on Climate & Security. Her talk, “Arctic Security in a Changing Environment,” was recorded for broadcast on July 15, 2025.

