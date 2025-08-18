Maine is known for its scenic beauty and its perch on the far northeastern edge of America. But much of what goes on here speaks to the most central issues facing families, schools, towns, and cities across the US. Essential Salt is a collection of richly reported stories about living and working in Maine – where making a life brings the joy of vibrant landscapes and dynamic communities. But it also means grappling with tensions between rural and urban values, concerns about how to protect the water and land, and how to make sense of the past in a way that builds toward a strong future.

This is a show about connection, and the power of local stories. And it’s a look at how getting to know your neighbors might change the way you see yourself.

Essential Salt is a collaboration between the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art and Design and Maine Public.

