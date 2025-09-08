Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwelath Club of California: Vali Nasr: "Iran’s Grand Strategy"

Published September 8, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Iran has for decades been one of the most significant—and tricky—foreign policy challenges facing America and the West. Unfortunately, most people do not know much about the country’s true goals. Join us as Vali Nasr examines Iran’s political history to explain the actions and ambitions of the country’s leaders. He says behind the veneer of theocracy and Islamic ideology, modern Iran pursues a grand strategy with the twin goals of internal security and international activism.

