Cultural Conversation about Portland Ballet's "A Victorian Nutcracker"

Portland Ballet's Artistic & Executive Director Nell Shipman and Milena Hartog, Assistant to the Director discuss A Victorian Nutcracker which kicks-off December 17 at Merrill Auditorium and December 21-22 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. This annual production is a cherished holiday tradition for Maine audiences, with its timeless tale of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince, and the Mouse King, and sets and characters inspired by Portland's Victoria Mansion.