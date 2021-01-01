Friday afternoons 2 - 5 pm on Maine Public Classical

For the 40 years, veteran broadcaster Toby Leboutillier has taken listeners on a weekly trip back through time, spinning both the hit songs and those that "didn't quite make it" that debuted on that day in music history. In between vintage recordings, Toby also looks back on the news of the day, as reported by the Bangor Daily News. Down Memory Lane has become a Friday afternoon tradition and a favorite of young and old alike. Listen to the show online or on the Maine Public Classical service.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZd9ohgz5Uo