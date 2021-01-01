Maine's only statewide interactive radio program, Maine Calling, schedules LIVE appearances across Maine to deep dive regional issues and connect with local audiences. Hosted by Jennifer Rooks, Maine Calling On The Road explores topics that are local in nature, but have an impact across the entire state.

Each Maine Calling On The Road episode is held LIVE at 1:00 pm and concurrently is broadcast LIVE across the state Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm and is then rebroadcast at 8:00 pm (7:00 pm on Fridays).

Upcoming On the Road broadcasts:

Friday, April 5 "Birding in Maine" LIVE from the Schoodic Institute

If you are interested in attending one of the Maine Calling On The Road events, email talk@mainepublic.org for more information.